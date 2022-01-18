Napier, provider of leading anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced Kevin O'Neill has joined the fast-growing RegTech as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to help drive further growth across its global operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005478/en/

Napier Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 25 years' experience in technology and financial services, O'Neill comes to Napier having served as Global Head, Asset Management and Asset Servicing, and Head of EMEA Sales for Fenergo. He has also held senior positions at BNY Mellon and Royal Bank of Canada.

As CRO, O'Neill will be responsible for leading Napier's new business growth plans, bringing its next generation SaaS financial crime solutions to the world's leading financial services businesses, delivering superior customer experiences, and building the momentum that will allow Napier to achieve its ambitious growth objectives over the coming years.

Julian Dixon, founder and CEO at Napier, said: "We are thrilled to see Kevin take up the position of CRO. His deep knowledge of the financial services industry combined with his enormous experience in driving revenue growth will help us in achieving our ambitious plans for further expansion across all markets this year."

Napier's AI-enhanced platform for intelligent AML and financial crime compliance is the tool of choice for over 200 clients, including tier one banks, payment providers, FX, crypto and other financial institutions. The platform's dynamic, modern operating environment helps drive efficiencies by transforming financial crime compliance from manually intense tasks to a fully automated operation in a highly intuitive and unified workspace.

The news follows the recent appointment of former HSBC COO Andy Maguire as Board Chair. Napier was also named a Rising Star by the RiskTech 100 and has appeared in both the 2022 Deloitte Fast 50 tech list and RegTech100.

O'Neill commented: "I am delighted to join the Napier team at this exciting stage in our growth trajectory. The financial services industry is realising the enormous benefits of next-generation AI SaaS solutions to upgrade their financial crime operations. Napier's solid foundations, with its extensive client base and technology that is leading transformation of the industry, makes it solution of choice for many of the world's leading financial organisations. We can expect to see continued global growth as the power of our intelligent compliance solutions, including Transaction Monitoring, Transaction Screening, Client Screening, Risk-based Scorecard and Client Activity Review plays an even greater role in combatting financial crime."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005478/en/

Contacts:

John Sullivan

napier@contextpr.co.uk

+44(0)300-124-6100