Ad hoc announcement - GAM Holding AG provides an update on full year 2021 results

18 January 2022

GAM Holding AGprovidesan update on full year 2021 results

GAM today provides an update in accordance with its obligations under the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange (article 53), in relation to the Group's expected results for the full year 2021.

The Group expects to report an IFRS net loss after tax of approximately CHF 30 million for the full year of 2021. This compares to an IFRS net loss after tax of CHF 388.4 million for the full year 2020.

The Group also expects to report an underlying loss before tax of approximately CHF 10 million. This compares to a CHF 14.9 million underlying loss before tax for the full year 2020.

GAM will announce its 2021 full year results on 17 February 2022.

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 652 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano as at 30 June 2021. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has AuM of CHF 103 billion1,2 (USD 110.4 billion) as at 30 September 2021.

1 Including CHF 20.5m of equity funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Momentum).

2 Including CHF 257.0m of absolute return funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Alpha, GAM Absolute Return Equity

Europe, GAM Star (Lux) Convertible Alpha, GAM Star (Lux) Global Alpha).

