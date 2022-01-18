- (PLX AI) - Danske Bank shares are either too cheap or too expensive, depending on which analyst you speak to.
- • Danske is a buy, DNB says, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 145 from DKK 133
- • Danske should report a decent Q4 ROE of 8.1%, with limited loan losses and lower costs, DNB says
- • The share's discount to book value is excessive and the current valuation is attractive, DNB says
- • Loan losses should remain low, while costs should continue to fall, giving Danske significant upside potential if it reaches its 9-10% ROE ambition: DNB
- • Danske Bank is likely to post disappointing growth and underlying momentum in its earnings report, Nordea said, reiterating a sell rating on the stock, although with a raised price target of DKK 105 from DKK 95 previously
- • Risk/reward ration is neutral to negative for the stock, Nordea said
