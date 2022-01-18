- (PLX AI) - Hochtief says CIMIC's CPB selected for $100 million debottlenecking package.
- • Contract from BHP to deliver the structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation package for the port debottlenecking project at Nelson Point, Port Hedland in the Pilbara region of Western Australia
- • Work begins this year and will finish in 2023
- • Meanwhile, CPB Contractors has been selected by the South Australian Government to deliver the next stage of the Augusta Highway Duplication - Port Wakefield to Lochiel
- • The contract will generate revenue of approximately $132 million
- • Work begins this year and will finish in 2023
