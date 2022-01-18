Other Q4 highlights include 4Stop acquisition and launch of no-code orchestration layer for Jumio KYX Platform

Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity orchestration, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced the record-breaking close to a successful 2021, with revenue growing by more than 130% in Q4 2021 from Q4 2020.

Thanks to an uptake of automated solutions and expanded product offerings, Jumio's annual revenue more than doubled year over year in 2021. Revenue growth for Jumio's AML solutions exceeded 330% and the company continued to see explosive global expansion in APAC and LATAM regions, with over 300% growth.

Jumio also signed a record number of new customers in 2021. This diverse mix of customers, ranging from financial services to digital health and social media, speaks to the growing need for all modern enterprises to know and trust their users, from onboarding to ongoing monitoring.

"Doubling our revenue and expanding our global leadership in the identity space is a massive accomplishment, especially in such a challenging environment," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO. "I am incredibly proud of what we were able to accomplish last year and look forward to 2022 being the best year in Jumio's history."

Other notable highlights in the fourth quarter include:

4Stop Acquisition: In December, Jumio announced its intent to acquire current strategic partner 4Stop, the leading data marketplace and orchestration hub for KYB, KYC, compliance and fraud prevention. 4Stop's technology, when combined with Jumio's award-winning solutions, will enable organizations to manage the entire customer identity lifecycle within a single, unified platform, and will allow for rapid configuration and integration through one easy and intuitive API layer.

The 4Stop announcement follows the October launch of Jumio's intuitive no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform, unifying an entire set of risk and fraud detection capabilities to address identity proofing, compliance verifications and AML use cases.

