- (PLX AI) - Aker Offshore Wind fell 14% after several brokers cut their price targets and recommendations on the stock after the company didn't win any projects in the Scotland allocation round.
- • The Scotwind allocation round was disappointing for Aker Offshore Wind, SEB said, cutting its price target for the company by 33% to NOK 4 from NOK 6, with a recommendation of hold
- • Price target also cut by Nordea, to NOK 5.70 from NOK 8, with a buy recommendation
- • Pareto cut the stock to hold from buy, with price target cut to NOK 4 from NOK 10
AKER OFFSHORE WIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de