Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.: Apollo Endosurgery Appoints Keely Scamperle as Vice President of Reimbursement and Market Access

Veteran Leader Brings 25 Years of Global Medical Device Experience

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced the hiring of Keely Scamperle as Vice President, Reimbursement & Market Access, effective January 17, 2022.

"At Apollo, we are addressing large unmet clinical needs in both gastroenterology and weight loss. We understand that developing products and procedures is only one component, and that facilitating patient access is a key element to successfully developing these markets," said Chas McKhann, president and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. "Keely is a highly skilled health economic and reimbursement leader with extensive experience navigating the complexities of coding, coverage, and payment for innovative medical therapies. We are very excited to have her join Apollo and help us fully realize the potential impact of our growth opportunities."

Ms. Scamperle brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the areas of Healthcare Policy, Reimbursement, Market Access, Healthcare Economics and Compliance. Prior to joining Apollo, Ms. Scamperle served as Global Health Policy and Advocacy Leader at W. L. Gore, where she led engagement with key stakeholders such as HHS, CMS, AMA-CPT Editorial Panel, specialty societies and other critical organizations inside and outside the U.S. to secure patient access, healthcare coverage and favorable public policy. While at Gore, Ms. Scamperle also constructed economic value propositions, and executed on attaining coverage, CPT coding and New Technology Add-On payment for first-to-market devices. Prior to Gore, Ms. Scamperle served as Senior Director, Reimbursement at LDR Spine (acquired by Zimmer Biomet); Director, Healthcare Policy and Payment at Wright Medical (acquired by Stryker); and Manager, Reimbursement and Health Economics at Orthofix, Inc.

Ms. Scamperle holds a Masters of Jurisprudence in Health Law from Loyola University, Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Administrative Services from Weber State University, Ogden, Utah. She holds the professional designations of Fellow, American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), Certified Professional Coder (CPC), Certified Coding Specialist, Physician Based (CCS-P), and Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC).

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team at Apollo," said Ms. Scamperle. "Apollo offers highly differentiated products that provide compelling clinical and economic benefits and are supported by robust clinical evidence. I look forward to advancing market access objectives and helping to improve the lives of patients treated with our products around the globe."

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, management of gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information on Apollo Endosurgery visit www.apolloendo.com" www.apolloendo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: reports of adverse events related to our products, outcomes of clinical studies related to our products, development of competitive products or procedures, regulatory approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory authorities, unfavorable media coverage related to our products or related procedures, coverage and reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, Apollo's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio; the potential size of Apollo's addressable markets; the execution of our gross margin improvement projects; the availability of cash for Apollo's future operations as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investors:

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Media:

Health + Commerce

Laurel Hood, 218-341-7270

Laurel@healthandcommerce.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/683603/Apollo-Endosurgery-Appoints-Keely-Scamperle-as-Vice-President-of-Reimbursement-and-Market-Access