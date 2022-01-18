Gaming Technologies, Inc.: Gametech Launches Playboy Rummy in India

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Gaming Technologies, (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider for online gaming announced today that, through its partnership with PLBY Group, Inc. a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, it has launched Playboy Rummy, a real-money, skill-based networking version of India's popular thirteen-card game in India. Playboy Rummy is now live and can be found at https://www.playboyrummy.com/.

In July 2021 Gametech announced a partnership with Playboy to begin developing new Playboy-branded real-money, skill-based mobile games to cater to the rapidly growing base of online gamers in India. To implement this initiative, Gametech is now partnering with Taj Network, one of India's largest B2B Skills Games providers with a network of millions of online players,to offer Playboy-branded, online rummy games, positioning itself as one of the first companies to attach a well-known brand to real-money online games. The Taj network includes many of today's most popular brands with leading operators in the e-gaming industry. With the addition of Playboy Rummy, this platform becomes even more attractive to online gamers.

Jason Drummond, Founder and CEO of Gametech, said: "The launch of Playboy Rummy in India marks a tremendous milestone for Gametech as we are now strategically positioned in one of the fastest growing online gaming markets with one of the most iconic global brands. By integrating Playboy Rummy into our gaming platform, we are incorporating a high-volume network game that taps tens of millions of players and can be easily scaled as we enter new markets. We look forward to building upon these popular, interactive games to further lead the fast-growing and high-demand gaming market in India."

Reena Patel, COO of Consumer Products at Playboy, said: "India has long been an important market for Playboy and is home to one of the Playboy Clubs. We are delighted to partner with Gametech, one of today's leading gaming platform operators. Playboy Rummy combines one of the most popular skill-based games in India with our iconic and globally recognized brand."

India is regarded as one of the fastest growing gaming markets with over 300 million gamers. According to a report by Boston Consulting Group and Sequoia, the gaming market grew 38% from 2019-2020 and 37% in 2018-2019, outpacing the social media market in India. With over 60 million players, the online gaming market in India is leading the gaming space, capturing 86% of the total market share or $1.5 billion dollars and is expected to reach $5 billion in 2025.

Rummy is a skill-based card game, available to play with 2+ players, based on matching cards of the same rank or sequence, and same suit. Each player tries to form matched sets consisting of groups of three or four of a kind, or sequences of three or more cards of the same suit. If a player discards a card, making a run in the discard pile, it may not be taken up without taking all cards below the top one. When a player gets rid of all of their cards, they win the game.

About Gaming Technologies

Gaming Technologies, Inc (Gametech) is a global online gambling software and operations company that builds brands around its cloud-based gaming platform. The Company expands its global market reach by acquiring its own gambling licenses and by partnering with licensed and leading brands, including land-based casinos, consumer brands and media companies. Gametech has developed a highly scalable operating platform and flexible business model that allows it to achieve maximum market share and revenue generation. Within the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar legal online gambling industry, Gametech is well-positioned to rapidly scale its proprietary AI technology platform, customer acquisition capabilities and online gaming expertise, to quickly and cost-effectively enter new markets and help its partners strengthen their brands and customer engagement. For additional information, please visit https://gametech.com/.

