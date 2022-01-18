Panacea Life Sciences, Inc: Panacea Announces Launch of New Product COVID CBDA

"Orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2" the researchers stated in the published study.

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH) ("Panacea" or the "Company"), a Colorado, USA-based cannabinoid research-focused company providing natural, non-habit-forming health and wellness products as an alternative to Big Pharma product offerings, is pleased to announce the launching of its immunity-boosting product, COVID CBDA.

A recent laboratory study executed by Oregon State University (OSU) - which did not involve any human trials - found that the cannabinoids cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), which are present in industrial hemp (scientifically known as Cannabis sativa L), have shown the ability to bind to COVID-19 proteins and inhibit the virus from entering or infecting human cells. Lead researcher Richard van Breemen and his colleagues found that when the pair of cannabinoids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, they can block the protein from binding to human cells, thus inhibiting the ability of COVID-19 to infect humans. The spike protein is the target for antibody therapies, and this inhibition method is used to develop vaccines.

In OSU's newsroom article, van Breemen explained, "These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts. They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans. Our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the Delta variant, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and the Omnicron variant, first detected in South Africa."

According to Panacea's Chief Science Officer, James Baumgartner, Ph.D., "Panacea's new COVID CBDA product contains a significant amount of these COVID-19 blocking cannabinoids, along with additional immunity-building ingredients to give our customers a fighting chance against COVID-19. The new information discovered in this study is encouraging and paramount for Panacea. As a leading cannabinoid research company, our goal to conduct further research and studies that can impact the medical community is a top priority."

Panacea, along with its team of scientists at their Cannabinoid Research Center at Colorado State University, are eager to expand on this research as soon as possible. "Our Panacea research center at CSU is well-suited to further the research on this promising news and expand it to further human clinical studies. There are over 115 cannabinoids in the hemp plant, and we are just scratching the surface of what this natural plant can offer mankind." noted CSU's Lead Scientist, Melissa Reynolds, Ph.D.

Panacea's team of scientists and chemists have been developing the highest quality hemp-extracted cannabinoid products since 2017. "With our vertically integrated business model and Colorado State University Cannabinoid Research Center, Panacea has laid the groundwork to be a world class cannabinoid company," commented Leslie Buttorff, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Panacea. "Our mission to provide natural alternatives welcomes news such as this and hope our COVID CBDA is an affordable, game-changing product."

About Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc.

Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. is a leader in production of legal, industrial hemp cannabinoid products for consumers and pets that operates a 51,000 square foot cGMP certified facility in Golden, Colorado, complete with fully integrated extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment. Panacea sells softgels, gummies, tinctures, sublingual tablets, cosmetics, and other topicals for purchase online (www.panacealife.com) and in stores.

Panacea, which was founded by Leslie Buttorff in 2017 as a woman-owned business, has previously attracted $20 million in initial investments. In 2019, these were followed up with a $14 million investment from 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technology to decrease nicotine in tobacco plants and uses its expertise for genetic engineering of hemp plants to modify cannabinoid levels used in manufacturing CBD, CBG and CBN. If you would like more information about this topic or to learn more about Panacea and its products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit www.panacealife.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the effectiveness of COVID CBDA, our conducting of human clinical trials, and the results from such trials. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from supply chain disruptions on our ability to obtain raw materials as well as similar problems with our vendors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including new variants on the national and global economy, lack of available funding at sufficient levels to meet our working capital needs, competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints, including whether COVID CBDA complies with FDA laws and regulations; and changes in technology and methods of marketing; as well as those risks and uncertainties described by us in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

James Baumgartner

James.baumgartner@panacealife.com

SOURCE: Panacea Life Sciences, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684277/Panacea-Announces-Launch-of-New-Product-COVID-CBDATM