Chatsworth Securities Partners with QR Payments Group OrderEx

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Chatsworth Securities LLC is pleased to announce the latest strategic partnership with OPER Payment Technologies, a unique payment engine designed to make mobile payments easier for brands and merchants. Through several innovative strategies and market engagement, OPER has proven dramatic increases in incremental revenue for its partners. OPER Pay will leverage the Chatsworth network in the digital payments and analytics space to identify customers in the payments space.

Chatsworth is an investment banking firm that also provides consulting and advisory services. "We not only provide M&A and raise capital for clients but help clients with business challenges and opportunities" stated Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director of Chatsworth. He added, "Given the challenges businesses face today we are all about helping our clients improve business metrics such as revenues, profits, and EBITDA. One way to improve these metrics is to unlock the revenue potential of their "on-premise" data which is extremely valuable to major consumer goods conglomerates and QSR groups, for example".

OPER Pay, through its OrderEx platform, enables the seamless integration of payment processing and technology solutions across a variety of markets at brick-and-mortar locations. OPER Pay gives users a suite of tools to save time and safely serve more customers. It tackles tedious tasks so staff can spend more time with guests. With interactive menus, mobile ordering and payment, customer rewards, and on-demand server engagement and communication, restaurants can ensure high performance and high-touch service - even during the busiest rush.

OPER Payment Technologies was founded by Dave Laiderman, CEO who began developing restaurant technology in college in the early 2000s and has been addressing challenges restaurants face for the past 17 years. "Our Company is now focused on building out its restaurant acquisition channel as well as on-boarding additional channel partners wanting to leverage the OPER payments technology," he said.

"Chatsworth brings a strong network and industry expertise in the analytics and payments space. We have a deep knowledge of how data is becoming a driver at the retail level from the customer experience to the analytics captured by the database data" said Marcus Magarian, Managing Director at Chatsworth. "OPER's QR payments platform goes beyond the menu to incorporating a seamless customer experience at the customer level," continued Marcus. Chatsworth will provide OPER Pay with expanded access to capital, improvement in business metrics, and potential business opportunities. Chatsworth looks forward to providing its niche knowledge and experience in the payment space to OPER Payment Technologies.

About OPER Payments Technology

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm providing financial solutions to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth has served as an advisor on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation advisory, raised capital for large and small companies, participated as an underwriter in several hundred equity public offerings, and raised nearly $4 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds. Our professionals have substantial and successful experience in assisting domestic and international corporations, asset managers, and entrepreneurial companies.

