Chatsworth Securities Partners with QR Payments Group OrderEx

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Chatsworth Securities LLC is pleased to announce the latest strategic partnership with OPER Pay, (OPER, LLC DBA OrderEx), a unique payment engine designed to make mobile payments easier for the customer. OrderEx, is an all-in-one digital ordering and mobile payment platform that will take a brand or merchant's retail operations to the next level.

"OrderEx's is a very advanced QR payment platform offering customers a seamless experience at the retail level. It places a lot of power and freedom in the user's hand without the need of downloading an app" said Marcus Magarian, Managing Director at Chatsworth. "Chatsworth Securities has significant experience in digital payments and the data analytics space. The analytical first party data alone could unlock actionable insights for brands to improve the customer's instore experience and help brands drive more revenue", continued Marcus. Chatsworth will provide the company with expanded access to capital, improvement in business metrics and potential business opportunities.

The OrderEx platform enables the seamless integration of payment processing and technology solutions across a variety of markets at brick-and-mortar locations. It gives the user a suite of tools to save time and safely serve more customers. It tackles tedious tasks so staff can spend more time with guests. With interactive menus, mobile ordering and payment, customer rewards and on-demand server engagement and communication, restaurants can ensure high performance and high-touch service - even during the busiest rush.

OPER was founded by Dave Laiderman, CEO who began developing payments technology in college and has been addressing the challenges restaurants face for nearly 20-years. "Integrate OrderEx with your current POS system or payment provider in as little as two hours. Customers browse and order from their mobile phone; and, when they are done, they pay directly from their mobile phone," he said.

Chatsworth is an investment banking firm which also provides consulting and advisory services. "We not only provide M&A and raise capital for clients but help clients with business challenges and opportunities" stated Ralph DiFiore, Senior Managing Director of Chatsworth. He added, "Given the challenges businesses face today we are all about helping our clients improve business metrics such as revenues, profits and EBITDA. One way to improve these metrics is to unlock the revenue potential of their "on premise" data which is extremely valuable to major consumer goods conglomerates and QSR groups, for example".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry2vabFOfYg&ab_channel=PayWithOPER (OrderEx Payments Technology Demo Video)

About OPER LLC

OPER Pay has built a unique payment engine designed to make mobile payments easier for brands and merchants. Through several innovative strategies and market engagement, OPER has proven dramatic increases in incremental revenue for its partners.

About Chatsworth Securities LLC

Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm providing financial solutions to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. Chatsworth has served as an advisor on both domestic and international M&A transactions, digital transformation advisory, raised capital for large and small companies, participated as an underwriter in several hundred equity public offerings, and raised nearly $4 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds. Our professionals have substantial and successful experience in assisting domestic and international corporations, asset managers, and entrepreneurial companies.

For Further Information:

Chatsworth Securities LLC

Media Contact: Dawn Pedrosa | Brandon D Levy

Tel. (203) 340-2827 | dpedrosa@chatsworthgroup.com

OPER Payments Technology

Media Contact: David Laiderman

Tel. +1 (314) 441-7433

Chatsworth Securities Partners with QR Payments Group OrderEx

SOURCE: Chatsworth Securities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684369/CORRECTION-Chatsworth-Securities-Partners-with-QR-Payments-Group-OrderEx