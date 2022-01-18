Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JEFP ISIN: US53635B1070 Ticker-Symbol: L1S 
Stuttgart
18.01.22
08:13 Uhr
18,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,30017,80017:42
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2022 | 16:08
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALT 5 Sigma Launches its Proprietary Trading Division, OTC Trading Desk and Liquidity Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today that is has launched its Proprietary trading division, OTC Trading Desk and Liquidity Services.

ALT 5 Sigma launched these services ahead of schedule due to a considerable increase in demand by existing clients as well as new clients joining the ALT 5 Network. The Proprietary Trading division enables ALT 5 Proprietary Traders to trade the firm's capital on all major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, ADA, ALGO, DOT, DASH and many more. The OTC Trading Desk, and Liquidity Services enable direct market access to ALT 5's consolidated liquidity providers for best price execution, margin, clearing, and settlement services.

"Our product roadmap clearly identified the needs for these services, but the recent increase demand from our existing clients and new clients alike has shifted our priorities to offer these services ahead of schedule." said Richard Groome, CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "Our institutional clients and target market understand that not all liquidity providers are made equal and our approach to best price execution, direct market access as well as our FIX APIs is unique offering in this relatively new industry" added Groome.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@alt5sigma.com
media@alt5sigma.com
Tel. 1.888.778.7091

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684334/ALT-5-Sigma-Launches-its-Proprietary-Trading-Division-OTC-Trading-Desk-and-Liquidity-Services

LIQUIDITY SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.