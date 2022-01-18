ALT 5 Sigma Launches its Proprietary Trading Division, OTC Trading Desk and Liquidity Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today that is has launched its Proprietary trading division, OTC Trading Desk and Liquidity Services.

ALT 5 Sigma launched these services ahead of schedule due to a considerable increase in demand by existing clients as well as new clients joining the ALT 5 Network. The Proprietary Trading division enables ALT 5 Proprietary Traders to trade the firm's capital on all major digital assets such as BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, ADA, ALGO, DOT, DASH and many more. The OTC Trading Desk, and Liquidity Services enable direct market access to ALT 5's consolidated liquidity providers for best price execution, margin, clearing, and settlement services.

"Our product roadmap clearly identified the needs for these services, but the recent increase demand from our existing clients and new clients alike has shifted our priorities to offer these services ahead of schedule." said Richard Groome, CEO of ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "Our institutional clients and target market understand that not all liquidity providers are made equal and our approach to best price execution, direct market access as well as our FIX APIs is unique offering in this relatively new industry" added Groome.

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

