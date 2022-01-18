Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.01.2022 | 16:22
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 18-Jan-2022 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                           Emba Holdings Limited 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                      Person closely associated with Richard Robinow 
                                    - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment              Initial 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                    R.E.A. Holdings plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                     213800YXL94R94RYG150 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of     Ordinary shares of 25 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                    GB0002349065 
                                    Release of mortgage granted on 29 May 2014 in 
                                    respect of ordinary shares in favour of Lloyds 
b)      Nature of the transaction                 Bank Private Banking Limited 
 
                                    Price        Volume 
 
                                    n/a         500,000 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                    n/a 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume 
       Price 
                                    17 January 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
f)      Place of the transaction                 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 137363 
EQS News ID:  1270053 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2022 09:49 ET (14:49 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.