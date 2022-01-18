DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification 18-Jan-2022 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Emba Holdings Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Richard Robinow - a Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor R.E.A. Holdings plc a) Name 213800YXL94R94RYG150 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 25 pence each instrument a) Identification code GB0002349065 Release of mortgage granted on 29 May 2014 in respect of ordinary shares in favour of Lloyds b) Nature of the transaction Bank Private Banking Limited Price Volume n/a 500,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information n/a d) Aggregated volume Price 17 January 2022 e) Date of the transaction f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 137363 EQS News ID: 1270053 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270053&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2022 09:49 ET (14:49 GMT)