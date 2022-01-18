Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. (OTC Pink: HTSC) ("Fortune"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Here To Serve Holding Corp., is pleased to announce that it has received approval for its exploration plans for its 100%-owned Gowan, and Beck-Ottaway Properties in the Porcupine Mining Division, Ontario Canada. These properties lie at the core of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum-group metals.

The approval of mineral exploration plans by the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (MENDM) allows surface exploration activities on each of the properties, including line-cutting and geophysical survey. The timely receipt of the permits will allow for the planning and execution of exploration field programs for the next 2 years. Fortune is in the process of mobilizing its contractor, Exsics Exploration Limited to carry-out 10,000 meters of line cutting and induced polarization (IP) geophysical surveys in Gowan within the next few days. Upon completion, the field crew will subsequently mobilize to the Beck Ottaway Property to complete 9,000 meters of line cutting and geophysical IP Survey.

The IP survey at Gowan Property will test several overlapping zones of magnetics, low resistivity and serpentinite alteration as identified by Sharp Geophysical Solutions, including a large electromagnetic (EM) zone with coincident IP chargeability anomaly on the northern edge of the line grid, and the high-grade historic RC hole FH-68 with 3.5% Ni and 1.52% Cu on a basal till sample located few hundred meters east. Fortune anticipates to immediately drill several priority targets after the approval of the drilling permits from MENDM.

Paul Riss, Fortune's President commented, "We are very fortunate to start the work in Timmins Camp and consider our land package of about 8,900 hectares of mining claims in Gowan and Beck-Ottaway to contain some of the most prospective geology which host nickel, gold, and copper. We are eager to contribute to the greening of the global economy and we believe that the improvement of the performance and output of the mining sector is a key to winning the war against carbon. Both nickel and copper are significant metals in energy efficiency and clean renewable energy sources. We are pleased to see news that the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has signed a contract with a nickel mining operation."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp. and Fortune

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company with three operating entities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific nickel, copper and gold jurisdictions. Fortune's goal is to mine metals that sustain the global economy and replace fossil fuels with low-carbon energy. Metals such as copper facilitate the generation, storage and transmission of electricity, and nickel is a key component in the batteries of electric vehicles.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc . owns a basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

The Transcendence Age Corp . subsidiary works with affiliate KRTL Biotech . A doctor at KRTL Biotech has MFDS approval to study psilocybin in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers. They believe they can work with us to give people new ways to heal.

