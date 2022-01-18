DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2022 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 18-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 103.2438
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3176739
CODE: CSHD LN
ISIN: FR0010510800
