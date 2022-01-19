Offering new and refreshed employee benefits in 2022, Crossfuze continues to be a leader in creating a work experience that puts employees and their families first.

Crossfuze announces new and refreshed employee benefits for 2022 as part of their broader commitment to put employees first. These benefits, known as the "FamilyFirst Benefits Program," are designed to formalize and expand upon the already employee-centric workplace culture.

"With FamilyFirst, we're showing that we don't just say we care about our people," said Steve Griffiths, COO. "We back it up with our policies."

While many of the benefits are new, others represent the formalization of cultural priorities that the company has embodied for years, such as remote work flexibility. In addition to the existing comprehensive benefits package, the new and updated benefits include the following:

Support for new parents, including company-paid maternity and paternity leave, adoption and fertility assistance and shipping of breastmilk for nursing mothers who travel for work

Generous time away from work, including additional PTO for mental health days, year-round half-day Fridays, and extended bereavement leave

Autonomy to determine when and where work gets done

Company-funded, employee-led Diversity, Inclusion Belonging task force

"The FamilyFirst Benefits Program demonstrates how we're continually striving to make Crossfuze a place where the best and brightest want to work," Griffiths said. "We truly value our employees and want to provide them with the environment and support they need to be successful at work and at home."

The new benefits were crafted around the belief that Crossfuze can continue to serve their customers at high levels while also giving employees the time, flexibility and support they need to be fulfilled both in their work and in their personal lives. Specifically, Crossfuze developed the benefits around six principles:

Personal time is valuable

Our families are invaluable

Flexibility in work is crucial

We are not robots; we need time off to thrive

We are committed to a diverse and inclusive culture

We think long-term with investments in training, healthcare, and retirement programs

The policies formalized through the FamilyFirst program underscore the company's commitment to helping employees make work and life integrate effectively.

"Our consultants have the autonomy to manage their own schedules and the demands of their customers and colleagues," said Jennifer Bierman, SVP, Service Delivery. "We trust our team members to do the right thing as they work through the natural ebbs and flows in consulting. With clear communication on goals, how and when work happens can be left up to the individual."

Crossfuze takes pride in hiring top talent, recognizing that their employees are what make them one of the top ServiceNow partners in the industry. That understanding has made their priorities clear.

"As part of our commitment to our employees, we strive to invest in meaningful ways for our collective benefit,' said Chris Howard, CEO. "The FamilyFirst benefits are an example of doing just that."

For more information about Crossfuze's company culture, visit crossfuze.com/careers.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze, a ServiceNow Elite Partner, is a four-time ServiceNow award recipient for customer service excellence and rapid account growth. With over 3,000 implementations, 20 years of experience in enterprise service management and a global presence, Crossfuze is known for providing superior service and in-depth knowledge that enable IT and business leaders to achieve their vision for digital transformation. For more information about Crossfuze services, visit crossfuze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005167/en/

Contacts:

Kaitlyn Frank

Kaitlyn.frank@crossfuze.com

612-431-2741