- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa says ITC confirms Siemens Gamesa technology does not infringe on third-party intellectual rights.
- • Siemens Gamesa welcomes the final determination by the International Trade Commission (ITC) on January 18, 2022, rejecting all of GE's claims against the company in regard to GE's so-called Zero Voltage Ride Through Patent.
- • While the ITC did rule in favor of a limited infringement on GE's claims in regard to the so-called Low Voltage Ride Through Patent, it targets only full converter wind turbines running pre-2021 versions of software, which Siemens Gamesa no longer sells or imports, the company said
- • The ITC expressly found turbines running later versions of software did not infringe the '985 patent, Siemens Gamesa said
