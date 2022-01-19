Global ecommerce platform THG Ingenuity will work in partnership with Contentsquare to develop enhanced digital experiences, drive new incremental revenue streams and improve online promotions.

THG Ingenuity is a leader in rapidly scaling direct-to-consumer brands globally. This new relationship with Contentsquare will enhance its existing technology stack, allowing THG Ingenuity to offer a greater range of services to the brands it powers.

With the addition of Contentsquare, the THG Ingenuity offering will now include digital experience analytics, including customer journey analysis and zone-based heatmaps. Contentsquare's experience analytics platform will help brands to understand hidden customer behaviour and use those insights to deliver an enhanced customer experience, increase website conversions and achieve higher customer lifetime value; ultimately strengthening the platform's managed service capabilities around online experience.

THG Ingenuity is the operating platform that powers the online direct-to-consumer growth of both THG's own brands such as Myprotein and Lookfantastic and third party clients such as Nestle, Elemis and Homebase.

In an ever-competitive digital landscape, first impressions really do matter, and the ability to build standout, customer-driven online experiences is critical. According to Contentsquare's 2021 Digital Experience Benchmark Report, the bounce rate across industries is 47%, meaning almost 1 in 2 website visitors abandon their journey after viewing just one page on a website. Contentsquare provides businesses with rich and contextual insights into the customer experience, including user behaviour, performance and merchandising insights. This level of understanding allows teams to uncover opportunities, prioritise actions and create seamless customer experiences by removing the frictions that hurt customer journeys the worst.

"One of our core strengths is helping brands connect the dots between what customers are doing online and the experiences they receive. We're excited to be working with THG Ingenuity on tightening the relationship between the brands they service and their respective consumers, enhancing the customer insights they can access, and future-proofing their overall CX strategy in an ever changing e-commerce landscape," said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development Partnerships, Contentsquare.

John Gallemore, CEO of THG Ingenuity, commented: "Our goal is to consistently enhance the THG Ingenuity offering, and ultimately the experience we offer to millions of customers across the globe. Strategic, third-party partnerships play a key role, so this collaboration represents another exciting step in that journey. We look forward to integrating Contentsquare into our core e-commerce platform, which will drive further value for the brands we power and grow internationally."

The Contentsquare platform analyses customer behaviour through billions of web, mobile and app interactions, and transforms this knowledge into intelligent recommendations that increase user conversion, revenue, engagement and growth.

Contentsquare's remarkable growth, which includes a $500M Series E funding round led by SoftBank, and two significant innovation-driven acquisitions (Hotjar and Upstride), have positioned the company to make great strides in innovation and global expansion.

"We are very excited about the partnership between two leaders in their individual markets. Bringing the leader in digital experience analytics together with the leader in the ecommerce solution provider space makes for a very strong joint proposition. The delivery of a managed service around the Contentsquare solutions by THG Ingenuity will deliver added value for their customers." said Kai Pyatt, Head of Partnerships, EMEA, Contentsquare

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Tokyo, Singapore and Barcelona. Today, it helps more than 750 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

About THG Ingenuity

THG Ingenuity Commerce provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer ecommerce solution for consumer brand owners under 'Software as a Service' (SaaS) licences. The wider Ingenuity division provides standalone digital services, including hosting, content creation through THG Studios, translation services and beauty product development and manufacturing.

