The Sun Rock building is owned by Taiwan's power utility Taipower. It was covered with 4,000 square meters of PV panels deployed by Dutch architectural firm MVRDV.Dutch architectural firm MVRDV has designed and deployed a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system on a building owned by Taiwan's state-owned power utility Taipower. "We cladded the entire façade with photovoltaics, maximizing the energy gains to make it not only self-sustainable, for its own usage, but also allowing the building to become a tool of energy production, exporting electricity to the rest of the grid," said MVRDV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...