Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (15/22)

As from January 20, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified
below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN
codes will remain unchanged. 

ISIN Trading Symbol Current Market     New Market Segment as of effective 
            Segment        date               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GB00BNTQNQ66 MINI S SALESFORCE AVA  STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend   
        06                    ME/238         
GB00BNTRSQ45 MINI S SALESFORCE AVA  STO Warrants/186 STO Warrants Extend   
        07                    ME/238         
                                        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
