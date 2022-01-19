The "Importing and Exporting of Hemp and CBD in the EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The import and export of hemp in the EU is controlled by the Common Agricultural Policy, which outlines specific rules for its movement across borders.

The recent Kanavape case decision means that in theory CBD isolate should be allowed to move freely within the EU, but a number of countries have yet to update their rules.

This report offers a comprehensive overview of the regulatory framework for the movement of hemp and CBD within the EU's borders as well as the import and export to and from "third countries".

If you have an interest in the movement of hemp and CBD in Europe, then this report will provide you with everything that you need to know about the regulations that are currently in place.

Both hemp and CBD are covered within the scope of this report, with information about movement both within the EU and to/from third parties and in relation to import duties and licences.

Individual country-specific legislation is also included at the end of the report, which is taken from the publisher's regulatory tracker.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Introduction Hemp CBD isolates Relevant laws Relevant bodies EU country-specific import/export rules Non-EU European markets

