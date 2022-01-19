The "Fuel Cards in the UK Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Operators in this industry supply business customers with fuel cards. A fuel card is used by commercial drivers as a payment card at a specified network of forecourts. Instead of paying with cash or credit and or debit cards, the driver presents the fuel card to the cashier.
The company is billed directly and the employee can collect a receipt as proof of purchase. This industry excludes the sale of fuel and the provision of ancillary services, such as telematics and fleet management.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsga3j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005602/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900