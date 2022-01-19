Called the 1+X modular inverter, the new product can be deployed, by combining eight units, to reach a power of 8.8MW. It also features a DC/ESS interface for the connection of storage energy systems.Chinese inverter manufacturer Sungrow has launched a new modular central inverter solution with an output of 1.1MW. Called the 1+X modular inverter, the new product can be deployed, by combining eight units, to reach a power of 8.8MW. The inverter has a three-level modularization at the inverter level, the system level and the component level. "The system modularization makes PV module configuration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...