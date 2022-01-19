Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXWF) (FSE: AHUH) ("Sixth Wave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Quantum Labs of New Mexico, LLC ("Quantum") for the purchase and operation of the Affinity cannabinoid extraction and purification system (the "Affinity System").

Quantum Labs is a "state of the future" - 6,000+ sf laboratory located in the center of the science and technology district within the city of Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Nicholas Montoya, Owner of Quantum, states "I choose my equipment partners wisely based on where they are at present with their technologies. More importantly, where they are going in the future with their revolutionary technologies. I want Quantum to be a leading example of safety and quality control standards. Quantum plans to install a fully automated artificial intelligence (AI) machine that can perfectly maintain batch consistency and quality control while being one of the first active cannabis manufacturing facilities that will fully utilize Meta to prevent injuries in the workplace. Another exciting benefit is the ability to create incredible education platforms. This is a project I really want Sixth Wave to participate in with my company."

Jonathan Gluckman, CEO of Sixth Wave, states "the Company is excited to create synergy with Quantum on a truly cutting edge, fully autonomous artificial intelligence process circuit. We view our nanotechnology as the wave of the future for detection, purification, and extraction in the cannabis industry. Being selected by Quantum for use side by side with their AI system is a testament to their forward-looking tech vision and a huge statement of confidence in the Affinity System. Sixth Wave is in discussion with a number of cannabis labs and producers that should generate significant revenue for the company in the coming year."

Total System Performance License

The non-binding MOU contemplates the purchase and delivery of the unit pursuant to the terms of a Total System Performance License (TSPL). The term of the TSPL is three years, with automatic renewals for additional three-year terms, absent notification by either party to the contrary sixty days prior to the expiration of the then-current term. Initial equipment set-up fees and ongoing license fees will be specified in the finalized Agreement.

Molecularly Imprinted Polymers

The Affinity System is a cannabinoid separation and isolation platform which utilizes Sixth Wave's patent pending nanotechnology. Sixth Wave has developed this technology using Molecularly Imprinted Polymers ("MIPs"). The MIPs manufacturing process imprints a "template" for a specific target molecule onto a polymer substrate during the manufacturing process. A suspension polymerization process produces porous beads of a specified size with a very high surface area allowing the ability to collect a high volume of the target molecules. The targeted selectivity of the beads promises to increase the recovery of cannabinoids lost in traditional processing circuits involving chromatography.

Sixth Wave's scientific team has 20+ years of combined experience in the development and commercialization of products incorporating MIP technology. In addition to the Affinity system, MIPs can be used to target other elements for extraction or detection, including both organic and inorganic elements or compounds.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using its patented technologies in the highly specialized field of molecularly imprinted polymers. In addition to the Affinity System, the Company is in the process of commercializing IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The nanotechnology architectures that the Company specializes in are amenable to other relevant detection and separation problems including the detection of viruses and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our website at: www.sixthwave.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jon Gluckman"

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO

For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com

Cautionary Notes

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the IXOS® and Affinity Systems scale-up, THC remediation performance and commencement of full-scale production. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the risks that Affinity System performance may not be maintained at production level, that anticipated cost savings and performance levels relative to competing technologies may not be realized, that other technologies with better performance or costs may be developed by competitors, or that the regulatory regime related to cannabis and hemp, which has evolved rapidly, may change in a manner adverse to the Company's business, and other risks detailed in the Company's filing statement available at www.sedar.com, which may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110777