Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, and Inotrem SA, an advanced clinical-stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, have signed a service agreement to develop the cell line for Inotrem's antibody-based candidate to address chronic inflammations. Under the agreement terms, Inotrem will leverage Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform, a suite of cell line development technologies that significantly reduces the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines.

"The Selexis SUREtechnology Platform has demonstrated value in advancing cell lines for many inflammatory disease therapeutics. In turn, the Selexis team has helped our partners all over the world advance their programs from preclinical development to commercialization," said Sonja Delalu, PhD, Selexis associate director, business development and licensing. "Research around the TREM-1 pathway is promising, and Inotrem's approach to targeting inflammatory diseases is novel and exciting. We look forward to providing the Inotrem team with a robust research cell bank."

TREM-1 (triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells-1) is an immunoreceptor expressed on innate immune cells. Inotrem is focused on the biology of TREM-1 pathway, an innate immune amplifier, to control innate immunity and restore a balanced response in inflammatory diseases.

"With multiple complex factors to consider, selecting a cell line development partner is an incredibly daunting task. Selexis' reputation for delivering a robust, flexible protein expression platform made our decision a simple one," said Marc Derive, Inotrem's chief scientific officer and co-founder. "From their expert team to their SUREtechnology Platform, Selexis checks all of the boxes for a successful partnership. We are looking forward to working with them during this pivotal time in the development of our new asset that addresses chronic inflammatory conditions."

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, providing seamless integration of the development continuum from discovery to commercialization.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 150 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com.

About Inotrem

Inotrem S.A. is a biotechnology company specialized in immunotherapy for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, LR12 (nangibotide), with potential applications in a number of critical care therapeutic indications such as septic shock, COVID-19 and myocardial infarction. In parallel, Inotrem has also launched an antibody-based program to develop a new therapeutic modality targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien Gibot and Dr. Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North American investors. www.inotrem.com

