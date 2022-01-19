The 100kW pilot vertical PV plant is being developed by French energy giant Engie. It will be used to test the effects of agrivoltaics on the microclimate, soil and vegetation.From pv magazine France Engie Green, a unit of French energy company Engie, is building a pilot vertical PV project in France with the support of the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (INRAE). The Camelia demonstrator plant is being deployed on a pasture area belonging to INRAE located in the municipality of Laqueuille, under the scientific supervision of the country's Grassland Ecosystem ...

