San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2022) - Texada Software, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Noble Iron (TSXV: NIR), announced today it processed over $74 million in total transaction volume in 2021 through Texada Pay, the company's payment processing product. This represents more than 300% growth over the $23 million processed in 2020. During 2021, Texada Pay ramped up to achieve a record payment processing volume of $12.2 million in a single month in Q4 2021. Texada Pay enables secure transaction payment processing and is integrated directly into Texada's software platform that helps equipment rental companies, dealerships, construction companies and other asset management businesses to optimize operations.

"The rapid growth of Texada Pay demonstrates how important integrated payment processing has become for Texada's rental management platform," commented KJ Park, Head of Growth and Strategy at Texada Software. "The ease with which a rental company can save credit card information and collect payments online, automate recurring payments through cycle billing, improve accuracy in bank reconciliations, and offer self-service payment options, demonstrates the tremendous value that Texada Pay can provide to our clients and their customers. We expect to see more growth and adoption of Texada Pay in 2022 and beyond."

About Noble Iron Inc.

Noble Iron is a technology company that offers software applications and services to construction, industrial and other equipment rental companies, owners, and users to manage their business and assets' life cycle.

Texada Software, a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble Iron, offers cloud or client-based software applications for equipment rental companies, equipment dealerships, construction companies, general contractors, and equipment operators, including mechanics, logistics managers and service technicians. Texada's products manage the entire asset lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory location, utilization, maintenance and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis. Texada is the provider of industry-leading technology FleetLogic, a mobile field service and logistics management platform; SRM (Systematic Rental Management), a complete management software for scaling rental businesses; Texada Pay, a payment processing platform; and GateWay, an online store and mobile e-commerce app for customers and sales teams. For more information, visit www.texadasoftware.com or call 1(800) 361-1233.

Noble Iron can be reached at www.nobleiron.com/contact-us.

