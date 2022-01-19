Digital Employee Experience leader, 1E sponsor the first ever DEX Awards 2022

Digital Employee Experience (DEX) leader, 1E, sponsors the world's first DEX awards; a new industry wide awards program in recognition of excellence and innovation in the DEX space for technology from individual contributors, companies and teams.

The awards program has been launched in response to booming growth of the DEX category as organizations continue to prioritize supporting the hybrid and remote working needs of their employees. The awards will put DEX professionals under the spotlight for the very first time, as well as reward the most innovative initiatives and the best use of digital technology to help organizations and employees to work more flexibly in an evolving workplace.

"We've seen that DEX has become a business priority to boost employee engagement, satisfaction and productivity in the modern workplace and now is the time for the industry to recognize the achievements of their IT teams. We are proud to be supporting the DEX industry's first ever annual awards to recognize excellence in the field and the ability of DEX professionals to innovate and adapt to changing conditions" said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E, "if you think your workplace has outstanding digital employee experience, then I urge you to nominate your company."

Award Categories include:

Best Flexible Working Initiative

Best DEX Team of the Year Award

Best Digital Employee Experience

Entries can be submitted here before April 4, 2022, and the winners will be announced in May.

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

