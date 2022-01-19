SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organizations attract, retain and align people to their business, today announced that David Lundstrom has joined SilkRoad as Senior Vice President of Engineering. In this role, David will lead the acceleration of SilkRoad's global business solution development and new world, secure SaaS innovation.

David comes to SilkRoad Technology from Echo Global Logistics, a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation services, where he was the Senior Vice President of Engineering and was responsible for leading platform modernization. Previously, David held several progressive roles within Cision, a PR and marketing SaaS provider, where he led product development and several M&A integrations.

"I'm thrilled to welcome David to SilkRoad," said Robert Dvorak, Chief Executive Officer and President of SilkRoad Technology. "With his experience in leading development teams through SaaS innovations, product development and technology advancements, David brings a complete business package that will enable us to accelerate the development of our core global SaaS solutions, bring innovation to the market faster and serve our clients in new, secure ways to meet the dynamics of a pandemic-accelerated, changing workforce."

"I'm excited to join SilkRoad and I look forward to growing our development team," said David Lundstrom, Senior Vice President of Engineering. "I am eager to continue and enhance SilkRoad's track record of excellence in inventing and developing leading technology to deliver SaaS-centered business solutions that support digital and workforce transformation."

David earned his MBA from DePaul University and Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

