iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

Live video webcast presentation on Wednesday, January 26th at 3:00 PM ET

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / iTolerance, Inc. ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Anthony Japour, CEO of iTolerance will present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines. The Company's lead program, iTOL-101, is an adjunct therapy with pancreatic islet cell implant currently in development for the treatment of or as a potential breakthrough cure for Type 1 Diabetes. iTOL-101 has demonstrated compelling efficacy in non-human primate studies. The Company plans to advance iTOL-101 towards an IND and first-in-human study. Additionally, the Company is advancing its regenerative cell therapy platform to fuel a robust pipeline addressing high-value indications. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

Investor Contact

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

iTolerance@jtcir.com

