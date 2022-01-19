CryptoSimple.App: CryptoSimple On Track to Launch Service in European Union in 2022

User Friendly Cryptocurrency Investment Service in Building on Successful Regulatory Approval

MARSEILLE, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / CryptoSimple, the financial advisor service for Cryptocurrency assets, is pleased to announce that they are on track to launch in the European Union in 2022. Plans to bring their services to Great Britain and the United States are progressing as well. The timeline for launch has progressed rapidly, as CryptoSimple is building a system that bridges the gap between the traditional retail investor and the cryptocurrency market by offering the simplest crypto robo-advisory solution which allows you to enter in Euros without the need for a wallet. Now that they have approval from financial regulators, they will be ready to offer safe, secure investing in cryptocurrency to anyone, especially those with no experience.

Founded in March of 2021, CryptoSimple saw the opportunity for traditional investors to participate in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). With DeFi you can do most of the things that banks support; earn interest, borrow, lend, buy insurance, trade derivatives, trade assets, and more. Plus, it's faster and doesn't require paperwork or a third party. As of January 2022, over $100 Billion worth of assets are locked in DeFi through apps like CryptoSimple. They have met that opportunity with products including multiple investment portfolios. Whether you are looking for conservative investing or growth, or a balanced approach somewhere in between, CryptoSimple has something for every comfort level. Their mission is to demystify investing in digital assets, while working to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto investing.

CryptoSimple CEO François Julien is excited about their impending launch, "With CryptoSimple we aim to simplify the process of investing in cryptocurrencies. We want to create a transparent business model alongside a minimalist UI on top of a powerful investment strategy."

Smart, Simple, Secure. CryptoSimple has been involved in the crypto industry for a while, but the idea for their service came when friends and family kept asking about how they should invest. It's no secret that cryptocurrencies can seem, well, cryptic. CryptoSimple was created for people to invest safely and simply in cryptocurrencies without needing to have any prior knowledge. They aim to help you learn as much or as little as you want about cryptocurrencies as you invest and are transparent about where you are putting your money and why. They want to make investing in cryptocurrency more accessible to everyone. The onboarding process is as simple as answering a few questions to build a picture of your current understanding of cryptocurrencies and investment goals (like whether you're saving for retirement or the deposit for your first home) and receiving a recommendation about the right plan based on your profile, then connecting a funding source to your account. From there the process is automated and geared toward those interested in long-term investing and portfolio diversification.

CryptoSimple's investing strategies are based on Nobel Prize-winning research and blockchain technology. Anyone, regardless of their knowledge or experience, should be able to invest in cryptocurrency. They collaborate with the top authorities in financial security and have sought regulatory approval to provide the best possible results. They also have a plan for every investment level. Everything you need is available on their app, with more features to come. Security is CryptoSimple's priority, as evidenced by compliance with strict legislation and worldwide KYC and AML requirements. That is why individuals and institutions of all sizes entrust their data with CryptoSimple.

