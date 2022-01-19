DJ Affluent Medical: Appointment of a new independent board member to the Affluent Medical Board of Directors.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Appointment of a new independent board member to the Affluent Medical Board of Directors. 19-Jan-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 19 January 2022 - 5:45 PM

Appointment of a new independent board member to the Affluent Medical Board of Directors

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - mnemonic: AFME), a French medtech specialised in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses - at a clinical stage - to treat urinary incontinence and the pathology of the heart mitral valve, today announced the appointment of Soad El Ghazouani as a new independent board member to the Affluent Medical Board of Directors.

Soad El Ghazouani has over 25 years of global experience in the medical device industry with extensive knowledge of the pan-European and North American markets.

She is currently the CEO and co-founder of T-Heart, a company developing a medical device for transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement.

She previously served as CEO of Novostia, a company developing an innovative artificial heart valve, particularly for young patients. Previously, Soad El Ghazouani held several senior management positions, including Vice President of Global Marketing at Biosensors, CEO of Bioring and Vice President of Europe at Ev3. She has also held several operational management positions at Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Meadox and Hitachi.

Soad El Ghazouani holds an MBA in International Business from EM Lyon and a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Claude Bernard University, Lyon.

Michel Finance, Chairman of Affluent Medical's Board of Directors, said: "The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Soad El Ghazouani to its ranks as we actively develop our pilot and pivotal clinical studies in cardiology and urology. Soad will bring her insight into our markets and her solid experience in the development, marketing and commercialization of innovative medical devices."

Soad El Ghazouani, the new member of Affluent Medical's Board of Directors, said, "Affluent Medical's two devices, Epygon and Kalios, have the potential to address broad unmet medical needs in the field of interventional cardiology. I am pleased to join Affluent Medical's Board of Directors to support the Company in this decisive path, which ultimately aims to bring new therapeutic solutions to patients suffering from mitral heart failure."

Affluent Medical's Board of Directors is now composed of the following directors:

Michel Finance, President

Dominique Carouge, Director

Claire Corot, Director

Patrick Coulombier, Director

Soad El Ghazouani, Director

Daniel Hayoz, Director

Philippe Pouletty, Director

Ellen Roche, Director

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the preclinical and clinical study phase. The first medical device should be marketed in Europe with Kalios.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communication Jérôme Geoffroy Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Financial Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations DGM, corporate press relations Jennifer Jullia Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)6 47 97 54 87 +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 jjullia@actifin.fr thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Affluent Medical - nomination Soad El Ghazouani EN

=------------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext Ticker: AFME AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1270508 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1270508 19-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1270508&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)