- (PLX AI) - Stillfront acquires Six Waves Inc. and resolves on a rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion.
- • Stillfront buys Six Waves for total upfront consideration of USD 201 million
- • Six Waves is a leading publisher of mobile free-to-play strategy games in Japan
- • Stillfront's board of directors has resolved on a preferential rights issue of approximately SEK 2.0 billion to finance the transaction
- • Stillfront's largest shareholder Laureus Capital has committed to subscribe for its pro rata share of the Rights Issue and has also committed to guarantee up to a total amount of SEK 300 million
