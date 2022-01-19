Adcore Inc.: Adcore to Present at World Outlook Financial Conference 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced that Omri Brill, CEO will present at the World Outlook Financial Conference on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Those interested in registering to attend the conference may do so at the following link:

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present at the World Outlook Financial Conference for the second consecutive year," commented Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore. "Our business is enjoying tremendous momentum as online retailers recognize the value of our portfolio of solutions designed to help them maximize the visibility of their products in the digital marketplace. I look forward to providing an update on Adcore's progress to date and strategy going forward."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the estimated annual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including, but not limited to, the actual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

