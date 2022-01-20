- (PLX AI) - Kuehne+Nagel sea freight disruption indicator points to persistent supply chain challenges.
- • Kuehne+Nagel says current disruption at nine 'hot spot' ports is 11.6 million TEU waiting days - one of highest levels ever recorded
- • At present, roughly 80% of the disruption is associated with North American ports, Kuehne+Nagel said
- • Kuehne+Nagel is launching the Seaexplorer disruption indicator to measure the efficiency of the world container shipping networks
- • The indicator shows the cumulative TEU* waiting time in days in the ports of Prince Rupert, Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York, Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo as well as Rotterdam/Antwerp
