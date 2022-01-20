New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - SHIKAGE ($SHKG), an ERC20 token, aims to bring SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) back into the ETH space. The token seeks to create the first anti-rug Liquidity Pool locker.





Anti-Rug Liquidity Pool Locker

Shikage is the first token in the DeFi space that will develop an anti-rug Liquidity Pool Locker. Shikage's LP locker is present in two distinctive modes. These are:

Simple lock

Shikage's simple locker introduces a "cool down" period, during which LP tokens are frozen until further verification by the team. After verification, the liquidity pool is either released or relocked.

SAFU Lock

Shikage's SAFU locker adds a KYC (Know Your Customer) verification, and some other requirements, to the Simple locker. In case of a scam, the Shikage team will release the KYC documents publicly.

Anti-dump Tokenomics of Shikage

Shikage charges 25% sales tax during the first 72 hours of becoming a holder. Along with this, Shikage implemented an anti-dump mechanism that does not allow the execution of sell orders of large quantities of tokens. The high tax implemented in the first 72 hours, is divided between marketing and the Liquidity Pool. 20% is invested in marketing, and 5% transfers to the Liquidity Pool (LP). Revenue collected from normal taxes (after 72h) is again reinvested in marketing and Liquidity polls. 8% for marketing and 2% for Liquidity Polls.

The collected revenue for marketing is used in different marketing approaches, with the aim of gaining more exposure globally. Shikage's marketing team works 24/7 to reach out to new investors from every corner of the world.

Roadmap

Shikage's initial roadmap consists of 4 different phases. The token has been on track with the roadmap presented on their whitepaper. The token is listed on CoinMarketCap as well as 2 CEX - Hotbit, and XT.com. It has attracted 600 holders in 6 days, with an all-time high around the $10 Million Market Cap. Shikage has also submitted a request for a Smart Contract Audit with CERTIK.

