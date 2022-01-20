nDivision Inc.: nDivision Launches SMART IT Support for Small and Medium Businesses

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that it has launched an all-in IT support service for small and medium businesses.

nDivision's SMART IT Support service for small to medium size ("SMB") businesses is aimed at organizations with between 10 and 250 employees. It is estimated that there are approximately 1.5 million SMB organizations in the U.S., representing a total addressable market (TAM) for SMART IT Support of $48 billion in annual recurring revenue.

nDivision's SMART IT Support platform spans private and public cloud infrastructure, network and end user help desk. It includes three levels of service (Essential, Advanced and Premium) with Advanced and Premium services providing additional Managed Security Services. All three levels of service include user and device support, as well as a range of infrastructure equipment.

Commenting on the announcement, nDivision CEO, Alan Hixon, stated, "The quality of Managed Services varies dramatically in the SMB space, with smaller MSPs with limited resources finding it increasingly challenging to support a broad range of technologies 24 hours a day, seven days a week. nDivision's use of Intelligent Automation to resolve an average of 83% of infrastructure incidents with no human involvement, and 10+ years' experience operating a work-from-home business model with 100% remote support and management, gives us a big competitive advantage. nDivision is typically 30% to 40% less expensive than equivalent services from our competitors."

SMART IT Support has been designed to be 'channel ready'. The service is simple to articulate, and repeatable, due to its productized approach, which makes it easy for resellers and sales agents to position with their customers. SMART IT Support is positioned well to become a force multiplier through nDivision's recently announced global distributor partnership.

"SMB customers are now expecting higher levels of service from MSPs, with a staffed 24/7 Network Operations Center, less than 60 seconds Average Speed of Answer and comprehensive security services now considered table stakes. SMART IT Support's three transparent service tiers make it easy for customers to decide which level best meets their needs, and the user-based pricing scales with their business. SMART IT Support is much more cost effective than a customer trying to provide its own IT support, and the 24/7 availability provides a level of service that most SMB organizations would find impossible to achieve on their own", Hixon continued.

About nDivision Inc.

nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 45 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied".More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact sales@ndivision.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ("nDivision" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

