CDISC today announced three new members have joined its Board of Directors: Karen Curran, Brooke Hinkson, and Lisa Lin each began serving a three-year term at the beginning of the year.

Karen Curran is Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships at IQVIA where she provides strategic direction and guidance on building and optimizing processes and outsourcing strategies for sponsors that result in successful long-term partnerships. An early CDISC adopter, Karen has over 25 years' experience with clinical research organizations, leading global teams across Standards Innovation, Data Management, Statistics, Statistical Programming and Medical Writing.

Brooke Hinkson is the Executive Director, Global Clinical Data Standards at Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA in support of enabling process optimization, technology-enabled information management, and compliance with regulation and guidance for clinical study data. She has over 25 years' experience defining clinical data standards strategies and standards operating models to support the adoption, definition, use, sharing and governance of standards.

Lisa Lin is a Study Data Standards Manager at FDA CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research), currently responsible for all study data standards projects, including study data validation, evaluation and testing of the SEND standard, data standards and analysis tool training and support for CBER reviewers. Previously, Lisa worked at CDER (Center of Drug Evaluation and Research) as a Data Standards Lead where she played an important role in leading study data standards development and implementation.

"It is a pleasure to welcome these gifted leaders to our Board," said David Evans, CDISC President and CEO. "Their expertise and insight will positively impact CDISC as we continue to focus on standards implementation and standards automation to drive clinical research forward."

Continuing CDISC Board Members include Chair Pam Howard, ICON; Chair-Elect Dr. Erik Pulkstenis, AbbVie; Past Chair Margaret Keegan, Linden Capital Partners; Dr. Wenjun Bao, JMP Life Sciences of SAS Institute Inc.; Chris Decker, d-Wise; Dr. David Hardison; Dr. Pandu Kulkarni, Eli Lilly; Dr. Hiroshi Masumoto, Daiichi Sankyo; Dr. Mihoko OkadaInstitute of Health Data Infrastructure for All; Dr. Christina Reith, University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Population Health (NDPH); Steve Rosenberg, uMotif; non-voting CDISC Advisory Council Chair Jonathan Chainey, Roche; and ex-officio, David Evans, CDISC.

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world's leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization and is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. www.cdisc.org.

