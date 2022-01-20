Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Stakes Additional Claims in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired, through staking, an additional 159 lode claims, totaling 3,180 acres on its Macallan East project to complement its existing placer claims for the upcoming drill program.

Scotch Creek Ventures' Geologist, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "I am looking forward to the upcoming core drilling program on the Macallan project, as Scotch Creek looks to put the first exploration holes into the Southeast Clayton Bench."

Macallan East Geology

The Macallan East project is located on the Southeast side of the Southern Clayton Valley. The claim block sits directly on trend with outcropping, lithium mineralized, volcanic ash-rich, basin lakebed sedimentary rocks which project towards the project area from the NNE. The projected presence of these mineralized units in the subsurface at Macallan strongly suggests that porous ash units, associated with these rocks elsewhere in the basin, should exist below the surface on the claims.

In addition, Mr. Marvin, stated, "The Southeast Clayton Valley Bench is dominated by uplifted, lacustrine sedimentary units of the Esmeralda Formation, and represents an under-explored subsurface for either lithium brine, or claystone hosted lithium resources. Our knowledge of the Macallan property has positively evolved resulting in the additional lode staking, to cover both the potential to discover lithium brine and or lithium-bearing clays. The Macallan Project indicates strong potential areas for the SE Clayton Bench."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

