Bitterroot Resources Ltd.: Bitterroot Resources Updates the Status of Its Precious Metals Projects in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Bitterroot Resources Ltd. (TSXV:BTT) is providing an update on its precious metals exploration activities in the State of Nevada, which have been advancing in addition to the Company's magmatic nickel/copper drilling programs on the LM Property in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The 100%-owned Coyote Sinter claims are located in Elko County, NV, at the south end of the Independence Trend and five miles southeast of the Tuscarora mining camp. In early 2021, Bitterroot's geophysical contractor Zonge International completed a CSAMT survey which identified a resistive brittle dacite layer at the most prospective 200-400 metres depth below the geochemically anomalous sinter horizon. The CSAMT also identified a sub-vertical resistive zone which is coincident with geothermal vents in the sinter horizon which were mapped in the summer of 2021. The Coyote Sinter property is located on Federal, BLM-administered lands. BLM has approved the Company's Notice and accepted bonding for up to 20 drill sites. Drilling of these resistive CSAMT targets and the mineralized "Chevron Fault" is planned for later in 2022, subject to financing and drill rig availability.

The 100%-owned Castle claims are located in Esmeralda County, NV, at the south end of the Gilbert district and 30 miles west of Tonopah, NV. Castle hosts a 1x2 kilometre, argillic-altered and geochemically anomalous hydrothermal system. Previous operators drilled extensive areas of low-grade (0.1-0.3 grams Au/tonne) mineralization in the altered tuffs. Castle is untested for bonanza-grade mineralization at depth, in potential hydrothermal feeder zones below the low-grade mineralized tuffs. Drilling is planned to test for Hishikari-type high-grade gold/silver mineralization at the intersection of sub-vertical gold-mineralized silicified veins and the unconformity between Ordovician Palmetto Formation metasediments and overlying brittle Castle Peak rhyolitic tuffs. The Castle property is located on Federal, BLM-administered lands. BLM has approved the Company's Notice and accepted bonding for up to 13 drill sites. Drilling is planned for later in 2022, subject to financing and drill rig availability.

Additional details on the Coyote Sinter and Castle gold/silver projects are available in slide presentations on the Company's website www.bitterrootresources.com.

Mr. Rick Streiff, CPG, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this release.

