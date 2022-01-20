The "Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

The report provides the segmentation of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Cases of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) by Mutation Types

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

3. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019- 2032)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019- 2032)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019- 2032)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019- 2032)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019- 2032)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019- 2032)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019- 2032)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment and Management

6.2. Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

