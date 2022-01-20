Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Launches Comedy Dynamics on Samsung TV Plus UK as a FAST Channel

Comedy fans will now have access to Comedy Dynamics as a free live and on-demand channel anytime, anywhere

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20,?2022 / Cinedigm?(NASDAQ:CIDM),?the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan?bases,?announced?today that Comedy Dynamics, the popular comedic streaming channel, has launched on Samsung TV Plus in the UK, Samsung's free content streaming platform. With over 100 live and on-demand channels, the service has become a favorite with users looking for the best in free-to-stream television.

Featuring hundreds of stand-up specials, films and television series, Comedy Dynamics has become the go-to destination for comedy fans and features all-star talent including Jim Gaffigan, Mike Birbiglia, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Smith, Whitney Cummings and more! Comedy Dynamics also has one of the largest, completely clean stand-up comedy libraries in the world featuring names like Josh Blue, Robert Mac and Steve Hofstetter. The platform has something for everyone to enjoy including:

Bill Hicks Stand-Up and Documentary Catalog including Revelations: the last special Bill Hicks ever taped in 1992 and features him the height of his genius. Recorded at the Dominion Theatre in London, Bill Hicks opens our eyes and minds to the hypocrisy and ludicrousness of the world around us.

Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous : An inside look at the Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian, Craig Ferguson, as he tackles the ups and downs of time on the road, discusses his life and career, and performs his act from the HOBO FABULOUS TOUR.

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint: her innocent good looks are just a cover for Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger's acerbic, stream-of-conscious comedy that she unleashes on an unsuspecting audience in her hometown of Dallas in her stand-up special, War Paint.

"The past two years has highlighted the importance of finding time in our lives to smile and laugh," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "Working with Samsung to bring Comedy Dynamics to a whole new audience in the UK could not have come at a better time, and we are excited to share a little laughter with a lot more people. In addition, this expanded partnership with Samsung TV Plus is another example of the worldwide reach of Cinedigm's suite of top-notch FAST channels, which appeal to a diverse audience."

"Our team works incredibly hard to ensure that we are scheduling the right content and the best content for comedy fans to enjoy no matter where they are in the world," says Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

Pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 and on, Samsung TV Plus gives users instant access to news, sports, entertainment, and an ever-growing video on-demand library of your favorite movies and popular shows. With over 100 channels available, the service provides free live and on-demand TV anytime, anywhere with no subscription, no sign-up, or credit card required.

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

For the latest on Samsung TV Plus, please visit http://samsungtvplus.page.link/EU_PR.

ABOUT CINEDIGM

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (Cinedigm Twitter), LinkedIn (Cinedigm LinkedIn), Facebook (Cinedigm Facebook), StockTwits (Cinedigm Stocktwits) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ABOUT SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

