San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (FSE: 7QU) (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, announced today that it has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "7QU".

"We are pleased to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, offering our shareholders increased liquidity as well as increasing our global visibility," said Chris Bursey, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "We look forward to introducing DCS to the European investors and having them with us on our journey forward."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange ranks third globally in terms of volume of trading behind the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market and will provide DCSI wider access to European and other international investors. The FSE is another exciting component of DCSI's public market strategy and will make it easier for Europeans to invest.

The FSE accounts for over 90 per cent of the volume of all German stock exchanges and represents a large share of the European market. The FSE has more than 250 international trading institutions and more than 4,500 traders. Investors directly connected to the FSE represent 35 percent of the world's investment capital.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and FSE ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

