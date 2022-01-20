Brussels has asked interested parties how the permitting process for renewable energy sites can be simplified across the EU and how private PPAs can be made more attractive. Respondents can submit their thoughts until April 12.The European Commission can expect a bumper electronic postbag over the next three months after asking clean power developers, public bodies and others how to slimline the permitting process for renewables sites. With the information gathering exercise opened on Tuesday set to run until April 12, the EU executive has also asked how private power purchase agreements (PPAs) ...

