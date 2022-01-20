Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference

- Live video webcast presentation on Tuesday, January 25th at 11:00 AM ET

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson, MD, Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor 2022 Top Picks Conference on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a corporate presentation followed by a moderated interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit live questions. Interested parties may also submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (viewpointmt.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach allows the specific tumor to be recognized and precisely treated; this approach has the potential to improve efficacy and potentially minimize the toxicity associated with other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's Melanoma (VMT01) and Neuroendocrine Tumor (VMT-??-NET) Programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

?Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

viewpoint@jtcir.com

