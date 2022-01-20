Centaris Acquires Rochester Hills-Based VisiCom Services

Acquisition advances services to customers from expanding Michigan IT firm

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Centaris, formed in 2021 through a merger between the Center for Computer Resources and Business Communication Systems, continues to expand and improve its capabilities through the recent acquisition of Rochester Hills-based VisiCom Services, Inc.

Photo caption: Curtis Hicks II (left) President & CEO of Centaris and Patrick Casey, Founder of VisiCom.

Centaris, which serves more than 1,500 businesses nationwide and is headquartered in Sterling Heights, made the acquisition of the Oakland County firm official on December 22, 2021. VisiCom's 25-plus years of expertise in managed IT, virtual CIO services, cybersecurity and Microsoft 365 enhances Centaris' ability to provide high quality services and additional capabilities to customers now and into the future.

VisiCom Founder and President Patrick Casey and his 15 team members will stay involved with the organization as part of the Centaris team, working out of the Centaris main office and remotely. This addition expands the Centaris team to 125 team members with 10 open positions still left to fill.

"We are thrilled to be expanding capabilities for our clients and opportunities for our team by merging VisiCom with Centaris," said Casey, who founded the MSP company in 1994. "We knew from our early interactions that there was a great strategic and cultural fit with the companies. Our clients will immediately benefit from additional capabilities and depth of expertise as part of a larger team."

"With the acquisition of VisiCom, Centaris has expanded both our depth of resources, specifically in the area of cybersecurity, and our breadth of offerings which now includes a mature Virtual CIO capability," said Curtis Hicks II, President & CEO of Centaris. "This acquisition also extends our deep knowledge of the Microsoft Office 365 platform specifically around Microsoft Teams."

Hicks added, "Culture is very important to Centaris and after reviewing VisiCom's core values against ours, it felt like a mirror image. Pat will be a welcome member to our executive team."

Casey agreed, adding, "I am excited that together we can help drive leading edge CIO and cybersecurity solutions to protect our mutual clients from dangerous cyber threats."

About Centaris: Formed in 2021, by the merger of the Center for Computer Resources (CCR) and Business Communication Systems (BCS), Centaris provides a full suite of computer technology managed IT services, including products like Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, as well as computer systems sales and service, structured cabling, varied voice/phone solutions, telephony, cloud VoIP solutions and internet/voice carrier services. CCR, founded in 1981, served as a national provider of business technology solutions for small and medium-sized companies. BCS, founded in 1975, delivered design and implementation of voice-data-video enterprise and networking solutions nationwide, with certification in servicing IP communications, as well as wired and wireless business telecom and cloud-based systems. BCS is an award-winning NEC authorized distributer and master carrier services agent representing internet and voice technology providers. Today Centaris serves a client set of 1,500-plus businesses nationwide having grown to become the premier IT services company in Michigan dedicated to serving small and medium-sized businesses. For more information, visit www.centaris.com.

