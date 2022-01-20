True REST Float Spa Reflects on a Successful 2021, Looks Ahead to a Promising New Year

Float Therapy Leader Anticipates Continued Growth & Upcoming Wellness Trends

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Excited to celebrate its achievements and growth in 2021, True REST Float Spa is reflecting on a year of success, significantly increasing the company's ability to share float therapy with communities as a holistic solution to health and wellness. The expansion of brand development from the world leader in floatation therapy results from new franchising locations, increased memberships, record-breaking campaigns, support for float therapy research, word of mouth, alternative solutions to the supply chain crisis and more. True REST's accomplishments over the past 12 months position the brand for a prosperous outlook in the new year and to continue meeting its mission to offer everyone the science of feeling great.

"Exceeding our predictions for the year showcases True REST's proven business model; nine years' worth of validated operational experience is integral and beneficial to the success of our franchisees and the overall brand. The result is extraordinary growth across all spa locations, and we fully expect to see it follow us next year," said Jim Rowe, chief executive officer of True REST Float Spa. "We look forward to expanding into new territories and serving our members who choose True REST for their wellness needs - especially when report after report list mental health a concerning issue. We also look forward to 2022 and everything it has to offer our current and future franchisees."

True REST Float Spa's successful 2021 with notable achievements includes:

Opening three new locations. The new float spas are True REST South Austin in Texas, True REST Dayton in Ohio and True REST Skokie in Chicago, Illinois

Increased growth in float sessions, prompting several locations to add additional float pods to provide more wellness opportunities for members

Winning Boutique Spa of the Year in the USA in the Spa and Wellness category from the Travel & Hospitality Awards

Providing over 700 free floats therapy sessions to veterans for its Veterans Day Campaign, resulting in a historic number of new website visitors and over 190 media placements

Giving away 8,090 free floats to active-duty military and veterans throughout the year; True REST provides free floats on the eleventh day of each month, designated U.S. Military Appreciation Day

An increase of 78.94% in 2021 over 2020 for its Black Friday Buy One, Gift One Campaign

15% increase in new memberships across 39 locations

71 members participated in Unlimited and Weekday Unlimited floats, active since 2021

Received patent for True REST's exclusive round float pod in Coronado, CA

As an industry leader in float therapy and alternative health and wellness, True REST Float Spa is preparing for tremendous growth in 2022, contributing to the goal of exceeding its 2021 success. With rapidly flourishing plans for several new locations in the first quarter, True REST's growth demonstrates the need to meet consumer demands for complementary self-care, relaxation and rejuvenation. Providing options for members to experience the benefits of float therapy revolutionizes managing symptoms of conditions that affect mental and physical health.

The focus for True REST in 2022 is delivering float therapy to more communities, as well as:

Expanding upon the floating experience with guided meditations, virtual reality and additional audio-visual options

Obtaining more awareness for float therapy by sharing franchisee stories with the media

Floating 10,000 active-duty military and veterans for free nationwide

Raising funds for scientific research studies on the positive benefits of float therapy

Opening at least 15 more True REST Float Spa locations across the country

Signing 7 new territories

Increased partnerships

Meeting the increased mental health demands with floatation therapy

While noting its future business goals, the True REST team is also considering upcoming industry trends in health, wellness and float therapy. With the uptick in self-care interests coupled with addressing the upturn of mental and physical health conditions over the past two years, the float brand is expecting several trends to watch out for in 2022:

Virtual Reality -as technology continues advancing, VR will play a role in health and wellness. Virtual reality is primarily associated with video games, but virtual reality can be used for guided meditations and other stress-reducing programs.

-as technology continues advancing, VR will play a role in health and wellness. Virtual reality is primarily associated with video games, but virtual reality can be used for guided meditations and other stress-reducing programs. Data Tracking -people love to use data to track and customize their health care experience. Numbers play a big part in understanding and measuring outcomes, from counting steps, calories, weight, blood pressure, heart rate and more. Not only will the industry continue to emphasize this, but it will expand to alternative health care options. True REST's goal is to implement this in its spas to show members how relaxed they are after a float and how high their baseline stress levels might have been before a session.

-people love to use data to track and customize their health care experience. Numbers play a big part in understanding and measuring outcomes, from counting steps, calories, weight, blood pressure, heart rate and more. Not only will the industry continue to emphasize this, but it will expand to alternative health care options. True REST's goal is to implement this in its spas to show members how relaxed they are after a float and how high their baseline stress levels might have been before a session. Sound Healing-one popular form of sound healing that has gained traction within the past few years is ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response). While this method might not be for everyone, people are discovering the benefits of sound-based therapies, which means other variations of audible tones or vibrations will continue making a positive impact. Within float therapy, more people are requesting to plug in their phones during a float session to listen to sound healing frequencies and specific hertz soundtracks to optimize the meditation experience.

True REST Float Spa offers an all-natural practice of flotation therapy that centers the mind and body by floating in water mixed with over 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. The buoyancy of the water creates a zero-gravity environment, where the muscles and joints of the body are released from tension, stress and pain. While also in the pod, guests can choose to close the pod's door, producing a sensory deprivation environment. The lack of sight, sound, smell, touch and taste means all external stimuli are effectively cut off, alleviating the mind from processing these distractions. What this does for the brain has profound effects, efficiently reducing depression, anxiety, and PTSD symptoms because the mind is no longer allocating resources to processing these every day, often reoccurring, disruptions.

Established in 2009 as a small business and rapidly growing into a leading franchising brand in the health and wellness industry, True REST Float Spa is transforming what it means to find total peace with 60-minutes of distraction-free float therapy sessions. Each spa offers four to seven float pods, private suites, individual showers, an oxygen bar and an oasis room. Set in a spa-like environment to complete the experience of tranquility, True REST Float Spa is proud to offer float therapy and its unique benefits.

For more information about True REST Float Spa, visit truerest.com/about-us/. Learn more about float therapy, its benefits and history at truerest.com/float-therapy/. Support True REST's endeavors to give back to military and veterans at truerest.com/donate/, and consider the world of franchising by visiting truerestfranchising.com/true-rest-vision/.

About True REST Float Spa?

True REST Float Spa is the world's largest float spa brand. In 2021 True REST ranked No. 139 in Entrepreneur's Top 500. With over 85+ awarded locations, including 39 open locations and another 15 under construction, it is on its way to servicing 1 million floats. True REST Float Spa has created a luxury float spa experience in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts. Members float effortlessly in their float suite. Each location is dedicated to providing pain relief, relaxation and better sleep through a 60-minute float session. True REST Float Spa offers monthly memberships, programs and packages. For more information, go to truerest.com/about-us/. Or visit Facebook:?www.facebook.com/TrueREST, Twitter: www.twitter.com/truerest or Instagram: www.instagram.com/truerest. For franchising opportunities, go to www.TrueRESTfranchising.com.

