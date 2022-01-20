Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.01.2022
Wichtige News! InnoCan Pharma legt erstmals die Karten auf den Tisch!
WKN: A2QQQW ISIN: VGG2161P1163 Ticker-Symbol: 2RY0 
ACCESSWIRE
20.01.2022 | 18:44
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC).

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $4.1 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares, Inclusive of the Over-Allotment, for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC).

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taizhou City, Jiangsu Province, China, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use.

For more information, please visit www.sxtchina.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684835/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-41-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-Ordinary-Shares-Inclusive-of-the-Over-Allotment-for-China-SXT-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-NASDAQ-SXTC

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.