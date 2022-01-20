Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2022) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of the market.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. MT (12:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company's results for the 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL in your web browser: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11648.

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors and click on "Reports."

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at 1-800-319-4610 (North America) or 1-403-351-0324 (outside North America) 10 minutes prior to the call's start time and ask for the "Trican Well Service Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call."

The conference call will be archived on Trican's website at www.tricanwellservice.com/investors.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies well servicing solutions to our customers through the drilling cycle, completion cycle and production cycle. Our team of technical experts provide well life cycle expertise through engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services. We focus on providing industry leading value to our customers through the delivery of Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Nitrogen Services and Chemical Sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Matson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (403) 266-0202

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com for more information on Trican.

