As part of the EU Horizon 2020 CIRCUSOL project, Belgian PV installer and investor Futech investigated the technical and economic feasibility of integrating a second-life battery storage system at an existing 2MW solar plant in Belgium. The system originates from the automotive industry and was successfully commissioned in August 2021.CIRCUSOL stands for "Circular Business Models for the Solar Power Industry". It is an Innovation Action project funded by the Horizon 2020 program under the European Commission. It brings together 15 partners from seven European countries to develop and demonstrate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...